Tecno Camon 20 Premier Launched With Ceramic Back and 108MP Ultrawide Camera

Tecno has recently introduced the Camon 20 Premier 5G, showcasing an exquisite design that incorporates leather and ceramic elements on the back. It is currently the highest-end phone in the recently unveiled Camon 20 series.

Design and Display

Tecno emphasizes that the build quality is top-notch, surpassing the fragility often associated with plastic materials. Each phone undergoes an extensive 56-hour polishing process and requires a total of 576 hours to complete its construction.

The back of the phone is adorned with a lychee pattern leather finish, while the camera module is crafted from nanocrystalline ceramic, adding to its appeal and durability.

Just like other phones in the series, this one also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is an optical fingerprint scanner underneath this panel.

Internals and Software

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier shares the Dimensity 8050 chipset from the Camon 20 Pro 5G. This is a new chip from MediaTek, a revamped version of the Dimenisty 1200 SoC from last year. This is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The software side is covered by Android 13 with HIOS 13 on top.

Cameras

For some odd reason, the main camera here has a lower resolution than the ultrawide unit. The primary sensor is a 50MP unit with sensor-shift OIS, while the ultrawide camera is a 108MP shooter with autofocus and macro capability. Lastly, there is a 2MP depth sensor on the back with autofocus.

For selfies, you get a 32MP punch-hole camera.

Battery and Pricing

The Camon 20 Premier has the same 5,000 mAh battery as other Camon 20 phones, but it charges slightly faster at 45W.

The phone will be up for sale in Nigeria for $450 and will be available in Serenity Blue or Dark Welkin color options.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier Specifications