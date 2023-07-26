Pakistan to Host D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Tourism

Pakistan is set to host the 4th D-8 Senior Officials Meeting and the 3rd D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation.

The event, scheduled for August 3-6, will take place in the picturesque Bhurbhan, Murree.

This meeting, organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), marks the first time such a high-level gathering is being held in Pakistan.

Following the event, there will be a technical visit to the federal capital on August 6, showcasing the nation’s tourism potential to the visiting delegates.

The decision to host this meeting in Pakistan was made during the 2nd D-8 Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia back in 2019. However, due to the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting had to be postponed in 2021.

Chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on the preparation and organization of the D-8 Ministerial Meeting, Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism & Sports and PTDC Chairman, emphasized that this event aimed to promote Pakistan’s vast tourism potential and explore tourism trade opportunities among member states. He highlighted that the meeting could pave the way for new avenues of socio-economic development.

The main objective of the meeting is to identify potential pathways to enhance intra-D-8 tourism, aligning with the objectives and goals of the D-8 organization. Additionally, the event seeks to bring together tourism experts from member states to strengthen their capacities and devise effective strategies for the post-COVID-19 tourism era.

It will provide a platform for member states to exchange knowledge and best practices, fostering cooperation opportunities, and exploring possibilities to promote bilateral tourism among the D-8 countries.

The Developing Eight (D-8) organization for economic cooperation, established in 1997, comprises eight developing countries: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Turkey.