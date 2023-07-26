Saudi Arabia Introduces E-Visa for Pakistan

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 12:59 pm

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry is shaking things up by launching electronic visas (e-visas) in a dozen countries, including Pakistan.

The news was officially announced by the Saudi General Aviation Authority. It has implemented a new method for issuing e-visas, which involves QR codes.

ALSO READ

The system is live in the Saudi missions across twelve countries – Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Egypt.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes and enhance the quality of the services provided by the consular offices.

It is also looking to update the way it issues different types of visas such as those for work, residency, and visits.

ALSO READ

Recently, Saudi Arabia has been sprucing up its visa processes and making its visa rules more flexible. This is in a bid to draw more tourists and international businesses to the country.

Besides, reports are also buzzing about a potential unified visa system, akin to the Schengen model, among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Maya Ali Beats Her Male Trainer in a Fun TikTok Challenge
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Issues Last Chance to SBCA for Unauthorized Construction Compliance
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>