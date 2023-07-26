Saudi Arabia Introduces E-Visa for Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry is shaking things up by launching electronic visas (e-visas) in a dozen countries, including Pakistan.

The news was officially announced by the Saudi General Aviation Authority. It has implemented a new method for issuing e-visas, which involves QR codes.

The system is live in the Saudi missions across twelve countries – Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Philippines, Indonesia, and Egypt.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes and enhance the quality of the services provided by the consular offices.

It is also looking to update the way it issues different types of visas such as those for work, residency, and visits.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has been sprucing up its visa processes and making its visa rules more flexible. This is in a bid to draw more tourists and international businesses to the country.

Besides, reports are also buzzing about a potential unified visa system, akin to the Schengen model, among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.