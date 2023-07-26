Airline Crew Forces American Woman to Urinate on Airplane’s Floor

A video has gone viral on social media where a woman alleges that she was forced to urinate on the floor of an airplane. The incident occurred after the cabin crew of a Spirit Airlines flight allegedly denied her permission to use the washroom.

The video footage, which was shot by one of the flight attendants, has stirred up a storm online. In the clip, the woman is seen arguing with the cabin crew while crouched on the ground. The crew reportedly suggested she drink water to mask the smell of her urine.

Visibly upset, the woman is heard shouting at the flight staff, “I’ve needed to pee for two hours, but you said I can’t and closed the restroom doors.”

The recording flight attendant retorted, “Say hello to the camera for me,” to which the woman responded, “blame yourself.”

The woman then addresses the cabin crew member, stating, “You can do whatever you want. Send a warrant. Getting arrested would be better than this.”

Spirit Airlines has not yet released any public statements regarding the incident.

Earlier this year in March, an incident occurred on an American Airlines flight (AA-292) from New York to New Delhi, where a drunk Indian passenger urinated on a fellow passenger during the flight.

In a similar incident that occurred in January, an Indian man traveling from New York to Delhi on an Air India flight reportedly urinated on a senior female passenger.