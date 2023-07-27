Karachi Issues Detailed Traffic Plan for Muharram Processions from 27-29 July

Karachi Traffic Police has shared the traffic plan for the Muharram processions on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram (July 27, 28, and 29).

According to the details, the main procession of Muharram 8, Thursday (July 27) will commence from Nishtar Park at 1:30 pm and pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road (Old Napier Road), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road and culminate at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

On Muharram 9 (July 28), the public will begin their procession at 9 am from the Liaquatabad Imambargah on Martin Road and arrive at Nishtar Park at 12 pm for the main assembly.

From there, the procession will continue through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Orders to Seize Illegally Parked Cars

On July 29, a large gathering will be held at Nishtar Park from 7:30 am to 9 am, followed by the main procession to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah via Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road.

After the group leaves Nishtar Park, all city traffic will be redirected from Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards HQ, Ankle Saria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All traffic from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be rerouted from Lasbela Chowk to Garden via Nishtar Road. Simultaneously, traffic coming from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road will be rerouted from Teen Hatti Chowk to Jail Road, which leads to Martin Road.

The travelers can use the Jail Chowrangi Flyover and Jail Road to access Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

All traffic on University Road headed towards MA Jinnah Road will be permitted to proceed towards New MA Jinnah Road.

To reach Shahrah-e-Faisal, however, traffic will use the road beneath the Jail Chowrangi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, and Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

All traffic from Super Highway, Gulberg, to MA Jinnah Road, will be rerouted via Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Shershah to Mauripur.

All traffic entering the city via the National Highway, whether via Shahrah-e-Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Naziabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Shershah to Mauripur, will be permitted to proceed according to their route.

ALSO READ Another Team From NUST Claims First Position in Formula Student UK Concept Class

No movement will be permitted on the procession routes beyond Gurumandir Chowk. Instead, traffic will be rerouted to Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazaar).

On MA Jinnah Road, only vehicles with authorized stickers on their windscreens will be permitted to participate in the procession. Such vehicles may enter the procession via the Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

All traffic coming from the Garden (Karachi Zoo) to Agha Khan Road will be permitted to proceed towards Ankle Saria Hospital before being rerouted to Holy Family Hospital and Jubilee Chowk.

Via: Geo News