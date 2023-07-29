Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy to Land in Pakistan Tomorrow

China’s Vice Premier, He Lifeng, is all set to visit Pakistan from July 30 to August 1, 2023, as a special envoy of President Xi Jinping. The visit comes in response to an invitation extended by Islamabad, reflecting the importance of the ties between the two nations.

During the visit, Vice Premier He will participate in the landmark celebrations of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative, has played a pivotal role in boosting economic cooperation between China and Pakistan, fostering development and prosperity in the region.

The dignitary will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto during the visit.

As Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission from 2017 to 2023, Vice Premier was instrumental in the planning and successful execution of numerous CPEC projects in Pakistan. His visit is a testament to the enduring bond between the two countries and their commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership.

The 10th-anniversary celebrations will mark a decade of successful collaboration and joint projects in infrastructure, energy, and economic development projects that have significantly impacted the lives of people in both nations. As the chief guest at this special event, Vice Premier He’s presence symbolizes the friendship and shared vision between China and Pakistan.

Earlier, it was reported that the local administration had requested the Interior Ministry to declare July 31 and August 1 as local holidays in Islamabad to provide foolproof security to the high-level delegation. It is expected that the ministry will issue a formal notification in this regard later today.