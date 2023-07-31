AMD Launches an Affordable Version of Its Powerful RX 7900 XT GPU

AMD has just unveiled the Radeon RX 7900 GRE desktop graphics card. Initially announced in China, the company has confirmed its global availability as well, meaning it’s coming to other markets around the globe very soon.

The RX 7900 GRE, also known as the Golden Rabbit Edition, is a variant of the RX 7900 XT with slight reductions in the GPU and more substantial cuts in the memory configuration. But it also has a cheaper price tag.

In comparison to the 7900 XT’s 84 compute units, the 7900 GRE features 80 compute units. The game clock has been adjusted from 2000MHz to 1880MHz. Moreover, the memory configuration sees a reduction from 20GB 20Gbps 320-bit to 16GB 18Gbps 256-bit, resulting in a lower memory bandwidth of 800GB/s to 576GB/s.

The Infinity Cache has also been scaled down from 80MB to 64 MB. Additionally, the board power has been decreased from 315W to 260W.

AMD positions the 7900 GRE as more suitable for 1440p resolution rather than 4K. The company’s marketing material also compares it directly to the 6800 XT, suggesting it as its successor. As a result, its performance is expected to be on par with the RTX 4070.

The AMD 7900 GRE is priced at 5299 RMB in China, and it will have a price of $649 in the US market. In contrast, the Radeon RX 7900 XT launched for $899 around the globe.

Consumers can purchase it from PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX, in addition to the reference AMD model. While it became available in China on July 28, there is currently no information about its global availability or whether it will retain the same name in other markets.

Via: gsmarena