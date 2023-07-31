Date Announced for the Annual Cleaning of the Holy Kaaba in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has revealed the date for the yearly Holy Kaaba cleaning ceremony, a time-honored event during which the Kaaba’s floor is thoroughly washed.

The event will take place on the 15 Muharram (2 August), using a mixture of Zam Zam water, rose water, and perfume.

Arab news sources have confirmed that the cleaning will be conducted after the Fajr prayer. Prince Khalid al-Faisal, Governor of Makkah, will lead the ceremony, cleansing the Kaaba’s inner walls with a blend of Zam Zam water, rose water, and musk, while the floor will also be purified with the same things.

After the inner side of the Holy Kaaba is cleaner, it will be dried using palm leaves and the walls will be cleaned using a white cloth.

The meaningful practice, known as Ghusl Kaaba, has deep roots that go back to the times of Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings Be Upon Him). It is said that Prophet himself used to perform this ceremonial cleansing of the Kaaba twice a year, first in the month of Muharram, and then in the month of Sha’ban, just before Ramadan.