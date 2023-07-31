UAE Announces Increase in Petrol and Diesel Prices for August 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Fuel Price Committee has announced new petrol and diesel prices, effective from 1 August 2023. The prices of Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91, and Diesel have been increased by up to 6.9 percent.

Starting tomorrow, Super 98 will cost AED 3.14 per liter, up from AED 3 in July. Special 95 will cost AED 3.02 per liter, up from AED 2.89. Likewise, E-Plus 91 will cost AED 2.95 per liter, compared to AED 2.81, while Diesel will cost AED 2.95 per liter, up from AED 2.76.

Here is the table showing the price increase for each fuel type:

Fuel Type Price per Liter in August/2023 Price per Liter in July/2023 % Increase from July Super 98 AED 3.14 AED 3 4.7% Special 95 AED 3.02 AED 2.89 4.5% E-Plus 91 AED 2.95 AED 2.81 5% Diesel AED 2.95 AED 2.76 6.9%

How UAE Determines Fuel Prices

Prior to 2015, the UAE government controlled fuel prices and kept them stable for long periods of time. This meant that prices did not change with market rates or production costs.

The UAE government deregulated fuel prices in 2015, which meant that the prices were now determined by the market and could fluctuate based on factors such as global oil prices, supply and demand, and other economic factors.

However, in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE government decided to regulate fuel prices again to help residents and businesses affected by the pandemic.

In March 2021, the UAE made the decision to deregulate fuel prices once more, allowing them to be determined by market forces.