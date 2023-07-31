Tecno Camon 20 is Officially Launching in Pakistan Very Soon

Tecno has been teasing the launch of its new Camon 20 series for Pakistan and now it’s officially confirmed that it is indeed coming soon. The phone launched around the globe in May this year, but it is yet to arrive in our country.

The company’s official Twitter account for Pakistan has just teased that the Camon 20 series is “coming soon”.

As you can see, the teaser only says that the phone is coming soon without revealing a precise launch date. This probably means that we can expect to hear more over the upcoming days as the teaser campaign unfolds.

It is worth mentioning that some retailers have been able to get their hands on the Tecno Camon 20 already but the official launch will make it available far and wide.

As for the phone’s ongoing teaser campaign, it has already confirmed that the Camon 20 is going to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the global version. This means we can expect to see other specs from the global model too, such as the Helio G85 chip, a 64MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Additionally, since the teaser says Tecno Camon 20 “series” instead of just “Tecno Camon 20”, we can expect to see the Pro model tag along too. Compared to the vanilla model, the Pro variant brings a smoother 120Hz screen, a better chipset, and better cameras too.

Tecno will likely reveal a launch date and official pricing over the next few days.