TEVTA Launches Hospitality Courses Across Punjab

In a promising development, the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson and Secretary Industries, Ehsan Bhutta, revealed plans for an expansion of vocational training programs in Punjab.

The announcement, made during a meeting at the TEVTA secretariat, emphasized the introduction of hospitality courses to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry.

Chairman Bhutta outlined that the upcoming courses would focus on crucial aspects of the hospitality sector, with a primary emphasis on culinary arts, housekeeping, and front office operations. By imparting practical skills and theoretical knowledge in these specialized areas, TEVTA aims to equip students with the expertise required to excel in the fast-paced and diverse hospitality landscape.

To ensure accessibility, the courses are set to commence in major cities across the province, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi. This strategic approach aims to provide ample opportunities for interested individuals to enroll and acquire relevant skills, effectively addressing the rising demand for competent professionals in the flourishing hospitality industry.