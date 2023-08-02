Babar Azam’s Father Reveals Reason Behind Priortizing LPL Over Global T20 Canada

Babar Azam decided to participate in the Sri Lankan T20 league despite having an intriguing offer from Canada to train for national duty.

Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddiqui, has shed light on the reason behind Babar’s choice to play in the Lankan Premier League, instead of Global T20 in Canada. Babar was offered the same money for either 10 days in Canada or 25 days in Sri Lanka. Opting for the Canadian league, Babar could have gained the same monetary benefits in less time, giving him time to relax at home. However, he chose LPL following his father’s advice.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Rises in Test Rankings After 2-0 Sweep Against Sri Lanka

Despite the challenging weather and longer duration in Sri Lanka, Babar’s father advised him to opt for it. The decision was motivated by the need to adapt to Sri Lankan conditions for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the Afghanistan series.

In a recent match, Babar faced difficulties due to the heat and humidity, leading him to take breaks while batting. His father attributed this to the weather affecting his breathing.

ALSO READ Colombo Strikers Captain Tells Teammates to Learn From Babar Azam

Babar Azam’s father has called on fans to support Babar and the national team, appreciating Babar’s dedication to train in demanding conditions for his upcoming national duties.