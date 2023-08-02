Swedish Embassy Stops Giving Schengen Visas to Pakistanis

Pakistani citizens hoping to visit Sweden must now look beyond their country’s borders to apply for a Schengen visa, with applications currently not being accepted within Pakistan.

According to a notification issued on 11 June 2023 by the Embassy of Sweden, Pakistani applicants need to visit VFS Global centers across Asia, including Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Cebu, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

ALSO READ Sharjah Ruler Approves 2,000+ Scholarships for University Students

In addition, all applications be submitted in person at these centers. Applicants must present their original passports and biometrics – fingerprints – as part of the process.

Following submission, all applications and passports are dispatched to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for a processing period that is expected to last 21 days.

The website further mentions that the period covers 15 days for general processing, plus an additional six days for document transport and delivery. Applicants will not have access to their passports throughout this duration.

Applicants are notified about the decision on their visa application when their passport is returned by VFS Global at the location of the application.

The Embassy of Sweden has encouraged applicants to arrange changeable flight tickets and to consider this timeline when planning their travels, as neither expedited nor priority processing is available.

The responsibility of choosing where to submit the application and arranging for a visa for that particular location, if necessary, lies with the applicant.

ALSO READ Govt to Pay its Share of Investment in Reko Diq Project in Pakistani Rupees

The Swedish Embassy has clarified that it will not provide assistance or information on securing entry permits or visas for the country of application.

Applications can be lodged up to six months before the intended visit. Detailed information about the application process, including how to book appointments and the documents required, can be found on the VFS Global websites for each country.

The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad has stressed that it will not be answering any further queries or providing additional information about visa applications beyond the information already provided.

Note: The information has been obtained from the Sweden Abroad portal, the official website of the Swedish embassies and consulates.