Punjab to Restart ‘Murghi Paal’ Scheme Soon

The interim Government of Punjab has given its approval for the restoration of the poultry project initiated by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province. The Punjab government has sought detailed information about the program from the Poultry Research Institute (PRI).

The PRI had sought permission from the Punjab government to resume the ‘Murghi Paal’ scheme with its own support, without seeking a government grant, and the request was approved.

As part of the plan, the PRI will present a comprehensive program outlining all the details of the scheme, including the buying, selling, and supply of chickens, as well as a free training course for individuals. This detailed program will be made available from the second week of August.

The practical restoration of the chicken breeding program is set to begin in the next month, with the breeding process commencing in 12 poultry centers across the province. Subsequently, the distribution of chickens among the public will begin in October.

According to sources PRI officials, the new Murghi Paal program will offer a set comprising five chickens and one rooster at a cost of Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,300. This is a slight increase from the previous cost of Rs 1,200 for five chickens and one rooster.

In addition to the poultry restoration, the PRI has issued tenders for the purchase of 50,000 sacks of poultry feed, each weighing 100kg.

The chicks will be bred at 11 poultry centers located in various cities across Punjab, such as Rawalpindi, Attock, Deena, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Bhakkar. These chicks will then be distributed among individuals seeking to benefit from the program.

It’s worth noting that this initiative will not cost the provincial government, as the institute plans to use its own resources to fund the project. This move is expected to boost the department’s revenue while ensuring that residents can enjoy fresh desi eggs delivered to their doorsteps daily.

The chickens bred at the PRI’s poultry farm are a crossbreed of three or four types of chickens, with the best chicken being a cross between the real broiler chicken and the pure broiler chicken of Punjab.

Each year, one chicken produces between 230 and 240 eggs, and the institute claims that the chicken feed is sourced from leftover fruits and vegetables from the kitchen, used tea leaves, leftover roti, and rice. These chickens are known for their endurance and ability to survive in both hot and cold weather conditions.