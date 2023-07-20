You Can Now Officially Use WhatsApp Even on Smartwatches

WhatsApp has officially rolled out its application for Wear OS smartwatches, meaning you can use the chatting app on all smartwatches running on Wear OS.

While a beta version was in circulation for some months, this is the fully developed, stable release.

Keep in mind that you will only be able to run WhatsApp if your smartwatch is running Wear OS 3. The app allows users to initiate new conversations, respond to messages via text, send voice messages, use emojis, and accept calls, all from their wrists. It also supports quick replies.

As expected, if your Wear OS 3 smartwatch is equipped with its own mobile data connectivity, you can perform all these functions without having your phone close by or even linked to the smartwatch.

It’s intriguing to observe this app’s release timing, precisely a week prior to Samsung’s big Unpacked event. During this event, the Korean phone maker is expected to unveil, among other things, new Wear OS smartwatches, namely the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Could this just be a coincidence?

Also, WhatsApp is not the only major app getting support for smartwatches. Google mentioned in May that Spotify would introduce new Tiles for its Wear OS app within the year. These upcoming features will hopefully bring an added boost to the realm of third-party apps on Google’s wearable platform.