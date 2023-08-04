Punjab Starts College Admissions With Online System

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 4, 2023 | 1:02 pm

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has introduced the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) for more than 750 public colleges in Punjab, streamlining the application process for Intermediate programs.

Aspiring candidates hailing from Punjab can apply for Intermediate-level admissions through OCAS with ease.

All they need to provide are their matriculation roll number, BISE (Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education), and the year of passing.

The application processing fee is set at Rs. 25, and it can be conveniently paid at any branch of the Bank of Punjab. There is no need to physically visit the college or purchase a prospectus.

OCAS offers the convenience of online admission form submission, saving students from the hassle of traveling to other cities to submit their forms. Additionally, the government colleges’ prospectus can be downloaded in PDF format for free from the online portal.

To apply online for Intermediate programs in Punjab’s public colleges, interested candidates can visit the official website at ocas.punjab.gov.pk/. This user-friendly system aims to make the admission process more accessible and efficient for students across the province.

>