Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan Street Child Football Team’s Final in Norway Cup

The Pakistan Street Child Football Team is riding a wave of triumph as they gear up for the final showdown against Solo FK in the Norway Cup 2023. With an astounding seven-match winning streak under their belt, the team has captured the attention and admiration of fans around the world.

Having showcased exceptional skill and unyielding determination, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team has proven their mettle on the field, overcoming numerous challenges. Their determination has led them to the ultimate stage of the tournament, where they are primed to make history.

Team Pakistan secured their place in the final by defeating Bremnes IL with a resounding 2-0 victory in the semi-finals. Earlier, they triumphed over Trysil FK in the round of 32 before a 2-0 win against Sandviken in the quarter-finals.

As they prepare to face Solo FK in the grand finale, football enthusiasts and supporters are eagerly anticipating another unforgettable performance.

Match Timings

The match will take place at Ekeberg, Oslo, Norway, with the game commencing at 8:10 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs. Solo FK will be available to watch via live streaming. Spectators from all corners of the globe can catch the action live on the official channel of Maidaan on Facebook.