Govt to Re-Engage UAE’s AD Ports Group to Improve Terms of the Deal

The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) has recommended the commercial agreement between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) be revisited to improve the terms offered by the UAE firm.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) today.

The CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee which held its negotiations on 4 and 5th August 2023, on the commercial agreement between Karachi Port Terminal (KPT) and AD Ports UAE for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port and directed the negotiation committee to re-engage with AD Ports UAE to improve the terms offered by AD Ports UAE.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, and other senior officers attended the meeting.