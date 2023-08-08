Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader Declares Attacks on Pakistan as “Haraam”

Afghanistan’s Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has declared that cross-border terrorist attacks, especially targeting Pakistan, are “haraam” (not allowed in Islam).

According to Voice of America (VOA), during a recent series of meetings in Kabul, senior Taliban officials shared this statement with Pakistani officials.

The important dialogue occurred during a three-day visit by Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan, and his team. They met with senior Taliban officials, including Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Interior Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The critical talks follow a spike in terrorist attacks in Pakistan orchestrated by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). As quoted by VOA, an insider Pakistani source revealed that the issue of TTP’s operations in Afghanistan was a major point of discussion during these meetings.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the Afghan Supreme Leader has advised against attacking Pakistan. Pakistan requested the Taliban to openly share this position to restrain TTP and its allies.

Taliban representatives said that they have informed their security forces and intelligence teams about this directive. However, there was no immediate public statement from the Taliban on this issue.

The official Afghan TV shared part of a speech by the Taliban’s Defense Minister, Muhammad Yaqoob. In which, he talked about this directive against cross-border aggression.

Yaqoob stressed that anyone leaving Afghanistan with intentions of causing disharmony abroad would not be considered “jihad,” anymore. If they proceed against the leader’s order, it’s hostility, not a holy cause, he underscored.

Recent incidents have heightened tensions between the two countries. Last week, a suicide bombing in Khar, a border town, killed 63 Pakistanis. A group associated with the Islamic State, called IS-K, took responsibility for the attack.

According to Pakistani officials, there is a 70 percent rise in TTP’s terrorist attacks in the last two years. In 2023 alone, its attacks have killed over 450 people, including security personnel.

Taliban government has assured Pakistan that it will oust TTP from Afghan border areas in order to resolve Islamabad’s reservations about counterterrorism.

