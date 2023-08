The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, 14 August, which will be observed as a ‘Public Holiday’.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Monday, August 14, 2023, on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank announced in a press release on Tuesday.

In line with the SBP holiday, commercial banks and offices across the country will remain closed on Monday as well.