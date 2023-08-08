New York Names Road After Allama Iqbal to Mark Pakistan’s Independence Day

With Pakistan’s Independence Day drawing near, a notable thoroughfare in New York City, the most populous city in the United States, has received the co-naming designation of “Allama Iqbal Avenue.”

Ambassador Masood Khan extended his congratulations to President Ali Rashid of the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) for his leadership role in securing the co-naming of the avenue as “Allama Iqbal Avenue.”

Allama Iqbal stands as a global symbol and emblem of Pakistani nationalism. He was the visionary who conceived the idea of a distinct homeland for the Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent, a dream that materialized in 1947.

Ambassador Khan remarked, “Naming an avenue after our national poet in New York, one of the most renowned metropolises, will further solidify the Pak-US relationship and serve as a source of pride for the Pakistani diaspora, not only within NYC but across the entire United States.”

He also commended Rashid for his resolute endeavors in enhancing Pakistan-US relations through the propagation of awareness regarding Pakistan’s history and culture in the United States.

Rashid and APAG played a pivotal role in introducing a resolution in the United States House of Representatives to designate March 23, 2023, as “Pakistan Day.”

The co-naming of the intersection of 109 Street and 101 Avenue in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, pays homage to Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage while also providing Pakistani Americans the opportunity to honor one of their nation’s most prominent leaders, as outlined in a statement released by the Pakistani Embassy in Washington.

Addressing the occasion, Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council, expressed, “As we approach Pakistan Independence Day, I take great pride in commemorating the co-naming of 109th Street and 101st Avenue as Allama Iqbal Avenue.”

“Recognized as a defining poet, scholar, and visionary of his era, Allama Iqbal’s contributions and aspirations paved the way for the establishment of Pakistan as a sovereign nation.”

“His legacy remains vibrant today within the thriving Pakistani community that has intricately woven its cultural essence into the fabric of New York City.”