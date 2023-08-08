Punjab Notifies Increase in Salaries and Pensions

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 8, 2023 | 4:10 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab interim administration made an announcement on Tuesday, revealing a substantial 35 percent augmentation in the remuneration of government personnel within grades 1 to 16.

As per the official statement, the administration has also given the green light to a 30 percent upsurge in the wages of employees classified under grades 17 to 22.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the regional government has granted an increase of 17.5 percent in pension disbursements.

The enhancement in salaries will, however, be implemented based on the existing base salary of the civil servants, as specified in the notification.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to highlight that government employees in Punjab had recently engaged in protests to secure a hike in their salaries. The protests concluded with assurances from the federal government.

In order to exert pressure on the Punjab government to concede to their demands, a coalition known as the All Government Employees Alliance had been established.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hareem Shah Shares Video of Live Mujra at PPP Federal Minister’s Residence
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Appoints Fiaz Ahmed Wattoo as Acting DG Administration
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>