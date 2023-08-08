Punjab Notifies Increase in Salaries and Pensions

The Punjab interim administration made an announcement on Tuesday, revealing a substantial 35 percent augmentation in the remuneration of government personnel within grades 1 to 16.

As per the official statement, the administration has also given the green light to a 30 percent upsurge in the wages of employees classified under grades 17 to 22.

Furthermore, the regional government has granted an increase of 17.5 percent in pension disbursements.

The enhancement in salaries will, however, be implemented based on the existing base salary of the civil servants, as specified in the notification.

It is pertinent to highlight that government employees in Punjab had recently engaged in protests to secure a hike in their salaries. The protests concluded with assurances from the federal government.

In order to exert pressure on the Punjab government to concede to their demands, a coalition known as the All Government Employees Alliance had been established.