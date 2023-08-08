This Tool Can Remove Your Leaked and Sensitive Photos from Social Media

If you ever had your photos leaked online or edited into nudes without consent, Meta’s handy new tool is here to save your day. The company has created a new tool called Stop NCII that can remove all such photos from social media.

Stop NCII stands for ‘stop non-consensual intimate image’ abuse. The tool will ask you to submit the original photo and the edited photo and a few other questions along with it. It will also ask for the person in the image, their age, whether you have all the photos/videos, and if nudity is involved.

You will not need to talk to anyone about this and your identity will remain confidential. The tool will only use hashed data and you will not need to upload any sensitive images.

Once your case has been created, the website will assign you a case number and you can check on your case status anytime. You will need to keep a hold of this case number a PIN since these are not recoverable.

The tool will then look for images that match your hashed data and attempt to remove them from partnering social media companies if it goes against their intimate image abuse policy.

Stop NCII’s partnering companies include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, OnlyFans, Threads, and Bumble. We hope that more partners including Twitter will be added too.

Keep in mind that people who happen to have your leaked images in their local storage will still be able to keep them.