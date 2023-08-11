SBP to Issue Special Rs. 100 Coin to Mark CPEC’s 10th Anniversary

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has contributed significantly to Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic development since its decade of inception in 2013. To mark the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs. 100.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from 11 August 2023. The coin is in a round shape milled with serrations on the edge, has a diameter of 30 mm, a weight of 13.5 grams, and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75 percent & Nickel 25 percent).

Details of the design are as under:

Obverse:

On the obverse side and in the center of the coin, an artistically designed five-pointed star has been reflected. The crescent moon and star (as present in Pakistan’s national Flag) and group of five stars (as present in China’s national Flag) are also shown inside this artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

The wordings ‘CELEBRATING 10 YEARS OF CPEC’ in English Script and ‘ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN’ in Urdu script are written on the top and bottom of the star along with the periphery. Both wordings are separated by two stars (left and right sides of the coin). The face value of the coin in bold numeral ‘100’ and in Urdu script ‘Rupiya’ are written on the right and left sides of the star respectively.

Reverse:

On the reverse side and in the center of the coin. an artistically designed five-pointed star has been reflected. The crescent moon and star (as present in Pakistan’s national Flag) and group of five stars (as present in China’s national Flag) are also shown inside this artistically designed star at right and left positions, respectively.

Wordings ‘CHINA PAKISTAN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR in English and Chinese Scripts are written on top of the star along with the periphery. Wordings ‘PAKISTAN CHEEN EQTESADI RAHDARI’ in Urdu script and ‘FROM VISION TO REALITY’ in English script are written at the bottom of the star along with the periphery.

All these wordings (top and bottom) are separated with two stars (left and right sides of the coin), Years in the numeral ‘2013’ and ‘2023’ are also written on the left and right center of the coin depicting a decade of high-quality development of CPEC.