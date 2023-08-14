Horrible Condition of Pakistan’s Flag Maker Master Afzal Sparks Debate

Heroes and iconic figures in history command respect, but they seldom get what they deserve in Pakistan. The horrible condition of Master Afzal Hussain’s grave, the man who stitched the Pakistani flag for the first time, is a testament to the fact that we as a country do not value our heroes.

Master Afzal, known as the Baba-e-Parcham, was and still is an unsung hero because many never knew what his contributions to Pakistan were and most of us today still don’t know him as an important figure in the country’s history.

While many late politicians after Pakistan’s independence have their own tombs and whatnot, people like Master Afzal Hussain are forgotten. His family is still living a life of poverty in Karachi with no government support.

Afzal Hussain and his younger brother, Altaf Hussain, were the ones who stitched the first flag of Pakistan in 1947, two months before the country got independence from the British. Master Afzal had his own shop in Delhi before partition and stitched sherwanis and suits for prominent figures of the Pakistan Movement. He then left everything and migrated to Pakistan to live a secluded life without telling anyone the role he played for Pakistan.

Hakim Mohammad Saeed, a prominent scholar at the time, highlighted his efforts for Pakistan, which ultimately bore fruit when President General Zia-ul-Haq announced the Pride of Performance award for Afzal.

Diagnosed with bone cancer, Afzal departed for the eternal world on July 15, 1987, still awaiting his Pride of Performance award.

Social media users have expressed disappointment at the condition of his grave, urging the authorities to own such unsung heroes because they have contributed more to Pakistan’s cause than today’s politicians in so many ways.