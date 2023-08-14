News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Poor Rainwater Drainage System at Bhara Kahu Bypass Infuriates Citizens

By Sajawal Rehman | Published Aug 14, 2023 | 4:02 pm

It’s raining cats and dogs in Islamabad and while most are enjoying the weather, those traveling to or from Bhara Kahu are scratching their heads over the poor infrastructure of the newly-developed Bhara Kahu bypass.

The bypass, which was constructed to ease the pains of locals by reducing traffic, is only making things worse for the residents of the area.

Heavy rain in Islamabad has exposed the poor sewerage system put in place by the authorities as water from all sides of the overhead bridge, making it difficult for the drivers driving on the road below.

Residents have expressed their anger at the authorities for disregarding the needs of a project such as a rainwater drainage system. A citizen jokingly commented that the Capital Development Authority wanted to add a free car wash service along the bypass project.

Those using the road are advised to drive carefully and avoid unnecessary traveling in heavy rain. Bhara Kahu bypass has been marred with numerous controversies with a couple of deaths already reported due to collapses of different natures, therefore, it is important for the general public to be cautious.

Authorities, on the other hand, need to make sure such projects are for the convenience of the people, not to make lie worse.


>