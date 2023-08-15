Oxford Pakistan Program Announces Recipients of Graduate Scholarships

As Pakistan celebrates its 76th Independence Day, the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) is excited to announce its graduate scholarship recipients for the upcoming academic year.

The OPP is committed to empowering exceptional scholars from various academic backgrounds. This year’s recipients of the OPP scholarships showcase the program’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and diversity.

Here are all the recipients of OPP scholarships.

Jabir Ali

Jabir Ali, hailing from the village of Kundal Khokhran in southern Jhang, Punjab, is the Oxford Tareen Scholar for 2023-24. Coming from a farming family, Jabir will pursue a doctorate in antimicrobial resistance.

Wajeeha Amir

Wajeeha Amir, a high-achiever from LUMS in Political Science & Public Policy, is awarded the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship. She will undertake a Master of Science (MSc) in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation.

Amna Baig

In collaboration with the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford, OPP has granted two scholarships for the Master of Public Policy program. Amna Baig, an accomplished law enforcement officer from the Police Service of Pakistan, is one of the recipients.

Abrahim Shah

Abrahim Shah, a distinguished civil servant who secured the third rank nationwide in the competitive civil service exam, will also be pursuing the Master of Public Policy.

Sameh Nadeem Hameedi

Sameh Nadeem Hameedi, a doctoral candidate, will delve into the realm of mathematical physics through his study of partial differential equations and stochastic analysis.

Ahmed Salman

Additionally, OPP has facilitated partial awards to several promising scholars, enabling them to study at Oxford. Ahmed Salman, a recipient of this co-supported scholarship with the HEC, will explore doctoral research in cybersecurity.

4/n The 2023-24 class of OPP scholars includes Mr @jabirali_amr , the son of a humble farmer from the village of Kundal Khokhran in southern Jhang, Punjab. He will be studying for a doctorate on antimicrobial resistance as the OPP’s Oxford Tareen Scholar.@KelloggOx @aliktareen pic.twitter.com/WV0DYYwbZL — Oxford Pakistan Programme (@OxfordPakistan) August 14, 2023

Rabia Ali Khan

Rabia Ali Khan, an Associate Director in the Oncology Outcomes Research team at AstraZeneca, is embarking on her doctoral research in Clinical Epidemiology and Medical Statistics.

Ahsan Mashhood

Ahsan Mashhood, who graduated from LUMS with distinction in Economics, will pursue an MSc in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and policy Evaluation.

Usama Salamat and Ajmal Husein

The OPP continues to support its ongoing scholars, including Usama Salamat (MPhil in Development Studies) and Ajmal Husein (DPhil in Music).

The Oxford Pakistan Programme remains committed to nurturing academic talent and facilitating educational opportunities for exceptional students across Pakistan.