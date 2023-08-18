Plane’s Engine Catches Fire After Bird Strike at Lahore Airport

A private airline’s Airbus A-320 aircraft was struck by a bird during its landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday, resulting in an engine fire.

The incident unfolded when the pilot of the aircraft alerted the control tower about the emergency situation following the bird strike.

As the plane approached for landing, one of its engines caught fire, adding to the urgency of the situation. Swift action was taken, and a technical team was dispatched to inspect the aircraft for damages and safety concerns.

A total of 61 planes, belonging to both foreign and national airlines, fell victim to bird strikes from January to June 2023. The PIA itself suffered substantial monetary losses due to 39 bird hits recorded at domestic airports across the country in the past six months.

Among these incidents, Karachi Airport experienced the highest number of bird strikes with 19 cases, followed by Lahore Airport with 17, Islamabad Airport with 5, Quetta Airport with 4, Multan Airport with 2, and Sukkur and Sialkot airports with 1 each.

These occurrences not only pose safety risks but also lead to significant financial setbacks for airlines as the affected aircraft are temporarily grounded for assessment and repairs.