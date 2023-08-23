Ex-Diplomat Wants to Mend India’s Relationship With Pakistan

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a prominent Congress leader, and former Indian consul general in Karachi from December 1978 to January 1982, says that the people of Pakistan should not be regarded as enemies of India. Aiyar believes that fostering better relations between the neighbors can be greatly aided by recognizing the Pakistani populace as a valuable asset.

Aiyar’s perspective is illuminated in his recently published autobiography, ‘Memoirs of a Maverick – The First Fifty Years (1941-1991)’, where he dedicates an entire chapter to his tenure in Pakistan. Drawing from his experience, Aiyar emphasizes the crucial need for dialogue between India and Pakistan to mend their strained ties.

Having overseen the issuance of approximately 0.3 million visas during his diplomatic tenure, Aiyar takes pride in having avoided any complaints of visa misuse. He underscores that the focus should be on addressing the concerns of Pakistan’s establishment rather than targeting its people.

Aiyar acknowledges that establishing dialogue will be a gradual process with potential setbacks, but he underscores exercising patience and persistence. He believes that unless India repairs its relations with Pakistan, it cannot fully assume its deserved global stature.

With a shared language, culture, and an affinity for Bollywood, Aiyar highlights the commonalities that India and Pakistan share. He contends that many who have experienced Pakistan firsthand have observed the goodwill and warmth the Pakistani people extend to Indians.

In essence, Aiyar’s stance underscores the potential of a people-centric approach in mending the strained India-Pakistan relationship and building a foundation for peaceful coexistence.