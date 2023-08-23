Hostile Intelligence Agencies Trying to Hack Phones of Senior Officers

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has warned that hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) have accelerated their hacking attempts against officers especially senior officers by exploiting the human psychology/allure of curiosity to call back an unfamiliar number.

The Board has issued an advisory regarding hacking attempts of HIAs using spoofed messages.

The advisory noted that of late, HIAs have accelerated their hacking attempts against officers especially senior officers by exploiting the human psychology/allure of curiosity to call back an unfamiliar number, which if successful, can lead to the launch of sophisticated attacks including extraction of sensitive information and gaining unauthorized access to targets’ device.

The modus operandi of HIAs is that the target may receive one ring/missed call from a familiar number to trick people into returning missed call or SMS, which is exploited by HIAs in the following ways:

Impersonation of trusted contacts of reputable organizations/ individuals for further luring in the victims to exploit their mobile phones.

Mobile numbers of military/defense forces personnel (since most of the contact lists had been leaked/hacked over a period of time from mobile phones of military/defense personnel) are being used by HIAs to send spoofed SMS/WhatsApp messages to selected targets.

Missed call or sharing of a well-crafted message to trick the victims to disclose their sensitive information or click on suspicious links/attachments.

Spoofed numbers can be generated from various websites/applications. Most spoofing services append the originator’s country code for international callings, therefore, in some sloppy hacking attempts those numbers are appended with Indian country code (+91) as well.

The Board has enumerated a few best practices as a basic remedy to avoid any undesirable episode which include;