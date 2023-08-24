Govt Appoints New CDA Chairman

The federal government on Thursday approved the appointment of Chief Commissioner ICT/Ex officio member of the CDA Board Captain (retired) Muhammad Anwar ul Haq as Chairman of the Capital Development Authority.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, the government has been pleased to approve the appointment of Muhammad Anwar ul Haq as Chairman of the CDA Board under section 6(2) of the CDA Ordinance 1960 with immediate effect and until further orders.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s 185 Housing Societies Declared Illegal

The government last week removed Noor ul Amin Mangal from the posts of Chief Commissioner as well as Chairman CDA.

The previous CDA Chairman was very active in addressing complaints of citizens received through social media platforms especially X, formerly known as Twitter, and the incoming official will have to make sure he continues the good work that Mengal was doing.