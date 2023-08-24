Sony PlayStation Portal Lets You Play PS5 Games Anywhere

Following the initial announcement of its handheld console codenamed Project Q in March, Sony has now unveiled the official handheld remote-play device called the PlayStation Portal.

The Portal makes use of the PS Remote Play feature, granting you the ability to enjoy your PS5 games from any location, granted you have an internet connection. You need at least a 5Mbps connection for the PS Portal to work properly, but Sony recommends a minimum of 15Mbps for optimal performance.

It’s important to note that only supported games that have been installed on your PS5 console can be played using this device. Moreover, Sony has clarified that the device will not be compatible with PlayStation Plus Premium cloud streaming, and it will not run any other games or media either.

The device has an 8-inch LCD boasting 1080P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, mirroring the controller layout of the PS5 DualSense. Additionally, the handheld device is equipped with a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and speakers situated on the top. The complete specifications remain undisclosed at the moment.

Interestingly, the PS Portal is conspicuously lacking Bluetooth connectivity. Instead, it exclusively supports Wi-Fi and PlayStation Link, a novel wireless connectivity standard developed by Sony. This standard offers advantages like low-latency lossless audio and seamless switching between compatible devices.

Notably, this technology will be integrated into Sony’s forthcoming Pulse Explore wireless earbuds ($200/€220/£200) and the Pulse Elite headset ($150/€150/£120), both slated for launch later this year.

The anticipated launch of the PlayStation Portal is also set for later this year, accompanied by an asking price of $200. Sony has assured that further information, including official release dates, will be unveiled in the near future.

