British-Pakistani Girl With Higher IQ Than Einstein Makes History in GCSE Exams

A remarkable achievement has been made by a British Pakistani student, Mahnoor Cheema, who is just 16 years old.

Mahnoor has accomplished a truly astonishing feat by passing a total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level, setting an unprecedented record not only within the United Kingdom but also on an international scale.

Mahnoor’s journey to this impressive accomplishment involved passing 17 subjects with A* grades as a private candidate during her Year 10.

In an even more impressive turn of events, she added another 17 subjects to her repertoire, bringing her total count to an extraordinary 34. This achievement has now established a new pinnacle, marking the highest number of subjects ever taken by a student in the history of UK and EU GCSEs.

Among the 34 subjects that Mahnoor excelled in are Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Economics, Sociology, Psychology, English Literature, Latin, German, French, Classic Civilization, History, Film Studies, and Drama.

A decade ago, another Pakistani student, Haroon Tariq, secured a record-breaking total of 47 As in his International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) O Level and A Level exams.

Mahnoor Cheema shared her inspiring journey in an interview with a national daily. Her parents, Barrister Usman Cheema and Mrs. Tayyaba Cheema, originally from Lahore, Pakistan, moved to the UK in 2006 for further education at Lincoln’s Inn and SOAS, respectively.

Mahnoor joined Langley Grammar School in West London in Class-5 after her initial education in a private Lahore school.

This extraordinary young student of Pakistani origin boasts several other achievements. Alongside her academic feats, Mahnoor has achieved global recognition for her IQ, which stands at an impressive 161 on the Mensa IQ Test.

This places her ahead of even Albert Einstein, who is renowned for his IQ of 160. Mahnoor’s intellectual ability positions her among the top 1 percent of the world’s population.

She has also successfully completed ABRSM Music Theory and Practical at Grade 8 with distinction, making her one of the youngest individuals in the UK pursuing a music diploma. Additionally, she has been shortlisted for the prestigious John Locke essay competition, with the awards ceremony scheduled in Oxford later this year.

Mahnoor’s thirst for knowledge extends beyond the realm of GCSEs. Her deep passion for medicine fuels her ambition to dedicate her life and career to serving humanity. This determination has driven her to take the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) and the Biomedical Admissions Test (BMAT) at the age of 15, where she excelled and landed in the 99th percentile of test-takers with a score of 3,290.