Dubai is a city that captivates millions of visitors every year with its charm and glamour. It is also a hub of business opportunities in the Middle East, especially for those who want to start a travel agency in Dubai and see it prosper.

The tourism industry in Dubai is booming and shows no signs of slowing down. This makes it an attractive sector for investors who want to put their money in businesses that have potential for growth.

ALSO READ British-Pakistani Girl With Higher IQ Than Einstein Makes History in GCSE Exams

If you have a passion for travel and want to know how to start a travel agency in Dubai, then follow these steps:

Starting a Travel Company in Dubai

If you are looking for a lucrative business opportunity in Dubai, you might want to consider opening a travel agency. Dubai is a popular destination for tourists, investors, and expats, so there is a high demand for travel services.

But before you start this venture, you need to do some homework. You need to decide what kind of travel agency you want to run, how much money you need to invest, and what legal formalities you need to complete. In this blog post, we will guide you through these steps and help you start your travel agency in Dubai.

Getting a Travel License in Dubai

Dubai offers three types of tourism licenses:

Inbound tour operator

Outbound tour operator

Travel agent

The benefits and business opportunities will vary depending on the type of license you choose.

To get a travel license in Dubai, follow these instructions:

Apply to the Department of Economic Development (DED).

Submit your application in the required format, along with the necessary documents (mentioned below) and approvals.

Register your company with the DED and Dubai Tourism and Commercial Department.

Once your business license has been issued, you can begin operating your tourism business.

Required Documents for Dubai Travel License

The UAE has made it easier for expats to start businesses in the country by amending the requirement for a local Emirati sponsor.

Previously, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) had to have a local sponsor who held 51% of the shares. However, this requirement was lifted on 1 December 2020, meaning that expats can now set up 100% ownership of businesses in the UAE.

The documents required for obtaining a tourism license in Dubai are:

A completed application form.

Photocopies of the valid passports of the owners/shareholders.

A certificate verifying the work and other qualifications of the applicant.

A good conduct/police clearance certificate.

Proof of clean criminal record.

A business plan and feasibility study report, showing the mode of operation and profit analysis.

A No Object Certificate (NOC) from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Travel Agency License Fee in Dubai

Fee Types Amount in AED Initial Approval Fees 120 Trade Name Reservation Fees 620 Tasheel Fees for Initial Approval 345 Tasheel Fees For Local Sponsor Agent 350 Estimate License Cost with Foreign Trade Name 8,960 Approval From Dubai Tourism Authority Fees 10,000 Estimate Dubai Civil Aviation Approval Fees 6,800 Company Immigration Card fees 750 Local Service Agent & PRO Services fees 7,000 Total Travel Agency License Cost in Dubai 34,945

Table: Avyanco.com

Steps to Start a Travel Agency in Dubai

Starting a travel agency in Dubai can be a profitable venture, given the city’s status as a major global tourist destination. Here’s a step-by-step guide to setting up a travel agency, emphasizing the essentials for success and compliance.

Choose the Type of Travel Agency

Determine Your Niche: Decide on the specific travel-related services you want to offer. Options include: Organizing tours inside and outside Dubai Focusing solely on inbound Dubai tour activities Acting primarily as a travel agent, handling ticketing needs

Decide on the specific travel-related services you want to offer. Options include: Consult with Experts: Consider reaching out to company formation experts for tailored advice on business setup.

ALSO READ Pakistan Remittance Summit to Be Held in Dubai Next Month

Select a Company Name

Opt for a name that resonates with your business goals and appeals to your target audience.

Ensure the name aligns with registration requirements.

Secure Necessary Licenses

Business License: Before initiating any business in Dubai, secure a business license as per the city’s regulations.

Before initiating any business in Dubai, secure a business license as per the city’s regulations. Tourism License: Specifically for travel agencies, apply for a tourism license through the Ministry of Economy & Tourism to legally operate your business in Dubai.

Finalize Your Office Space

Before proceeding further, ensure you have a rent agreement for office space.

The agreement should be attested by the Dubai Land Department.

Register with Key Departments

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA): Once you obtain the business license, registration with the Immigration Department is important.

Once you obtain the business license, registration with the Immigration Department is important. Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE): Register here to facilitate investor, partner, or employee visas under your company.

Process Employee Visas

Plan ahead by applying for your employees’ visas at least 30 days before their arrival.

This ensures they arrive with an appropriate visit visa in place.

Create a Corporate Bank Account

Finalize the setup process by opening a corporate bank account. Choose a bank that meets your business needs and facilitates smooth transactions.

Requirements for Launching a Travel Agency in Dubai

For those looking to establish a travel agency and acquire a license in Dubai, the following documents are essential:

A comprehensive business plan outlining your agency’s objectives.

A “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority.

A good conduct certificate from the Dubai Police. For more details on good conduct certificate, read our detailed guide by clicking here.

All other aforementioned documents from the setup process.

By following the steps and requirements laid out in this guide, aspiring entrepreneurs can navigate the process of opening a travel agency in Dubai, ensuring compliance and success in the competitive market.

ALSO READ Female Students Are Struggling Due to Lack of College Bus Drivers

What You Can Do with a Travel License in Dubai

If you are considering getting a Dubai travel license, you are in for some exciting opportunities. With the right support and a little knowledge, you can embark on a variety of cool activities. Let us break it down.

Custom Travel Plans Create your own unique travel packages. Offer them online or the old-fashioned way, in person.

Offer Travel Insurance Give travelers peace of mind with insurance. It’s all about helping them stay safe and worry-free.

Places to Stay Help tourists find comfy spots to rest in Dubai.

Rent Out Rides Got cars or other vehicles? You can rent them out. Let tourists roam around Dubai freely.

Be the Ticket Master Sell plane or train tickets. Make it easy, offer both online and offline bookings.



There you have it. With a travel license in Dubai, you can offer all these and maybe even more.

7 Benefits of Starting a Travel Company in Dubai

Dubai is a popular tourist destination, and the tourism industry is booming. There are many advantages to starting a tourism business in Dubai, including:

Optimal growth possibilities. The tourism industry in Dubai is growing rapidly, and there is a lot of potential for growth.

Investor-friendly political regime. The government of Dubai is supportive of businesses, and there are many incentives available for investors.

100% expat investment allowed. Foreign investors are allowed to own 100% of a business in Dubai.

Increasing tourist footstep every year. The number of tourists visiting Dubai is increasing every year, which provides a lot of potential customers for businesses.

Option to choose a tourism license according to your choice. There are a variety of tourism licenses available in Dubai, so you can choose the one that best suits your business needs.

Easy and unfussy business setup process. The process of setting up a business in Dubai is relatively easy and straightforward.

If you are considering starting a tourism business, Dubai is a great place to do it. The city has a lot to offer tourists, and the government is supportive of businesses. With the right planning and execution, you can be successful in the tourism industry in Dubai.

ALSO READ How to Start Dropshipping Business in Dubai

Dubai Tourism Stats 2023

Dubai’s tourism industry is booming, with a total of 7.39 million people visiting the city between January and May 2023.

India was the top source of visitors, with 1.038 million people making the trip. Dubai’s total international visitors for Q1 2023 was 4.67 million, with India again accounting for the majority of visitors (612,000).

In 2022, Dubai welcomed a total of 14.36 million international visitors, a 97% increase from 2021. The city now has 804 hotels with 146,496 rooms, and the average daily rate for a hotel room is 536 AED.

India was the top source of visitors in 2022, with 1.8 million people visiting the city. GCC and Western Europe were the two regions that contributed the highest percentage of visitors, each contributing 21%.

These figures show that Dubai is a popular tourist destination with a wide range of attractions to offer visitors from all over the world. The city’s tourism industry is expected to continue to grow in the years to come.

Why Pakistanis Visit Dubai

Pakistanis are the second-largest group of foreign visitors to Dubai, after Indians. In 2021, there were over 1.5 million Pakistani visitors to Dubai. This number is expected to grow in the coming years, as Dubai continues to be a popular tourist destination for Pakistanis.

There are a number of reasons why Pakistanis visit Dubai. Some of the most popular reasons include:

Shopping: Dubai is a major shopping destination, with a wide variety of stores and malls. Pakistanis often come to Dubai to shop for clothes, electronics, and other goods.

Dubai is a major shopping destination, with a wide variety of stores and malls. Pakistanis often come to Dubai to shop for clothes, electronics, and other goods. Tourism: Dubai is a popular tourist destination, with a number of attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, and the Jumeirah Beach. Pakistanis often come to Dubai to visit these attractions and experience the city’s unique culture.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination, with a number of attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall, and the Jumeirah Beach. Pakistanis often come to Dubai to visit these attractions and experience the city’s unique culture. Business: Dubai is a major business hub, and many Pakistanis come to the city for work.

Dubai is a major business hub, and many Pakistanis come to the city for work. Family and friends: Many Pakistanis have family and friends living in Dubai, and they often come to visit them.

ALSO READ Best Driving Schools in Dubai

The growth in Pakistani tourism to Dubai has been beneficial for both countries. It has helped to boost the economies of both countries, and it has also helped to promote cultural understanding between the two countries.