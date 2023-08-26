iPhone 15 to Replace Gold With This New Color

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro from Apple is poised to make its debut during a dedicated event in the coming month, with rumors pointing to a potential date of September 12.

This date is expected to be officially confirmed in the upcoming week. In contrast to its forerunner, which employed stainless steel for its frame, the iPhone 15 Pro (as well as the Pro Max variant) is said to adopt a titanium frame and it may have just the right color to compliment that material.

Evidently, this shift has an impact on the available color choices that the company can offer. As a result, the gold and purple options are set to be replaced by Titan Gray and a deep blue hue, respectively. Here is what it will look like.

Note that while the name hasn’t been confirmed, Titan Gray has been reported as the temporary designation employed by Apple during the product’s development phase. Titan Gray is envisioned to possess a hue darker than that of silver or white, while still being lighter compared to finishes like Space Black or graphite.

As with all color options, it is going to look different in person when compared to 3D renders. In most cases, the colors usually look better hands-on.

In the forthcoming Pro smartphone range from Apple, a deep blue coating will supplant the previous purple option. For the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, the anticipated color range for launch includes black, green, blue, yellow, and pink.

Via: Gsmarena