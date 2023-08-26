Sony Xperia 5 V Launch Date Confirmed

After a leaked promo video from last month, Sony has confirmed the official launch date for its upcoming camera-focused “mid-ranger”, the Xperia 5 V. We sure hope the next one is not called the Xperia 5 5 5.

The phone is set to launch next Friday, September 1 in Japan. The live stream will kick off on YouTube at 12 PM Pakistan time.

The brief preview video highlights the exceptional camera capabilities of the phone, excelling in both daylight and nighttime photography. Building upon details revealed in a leaked promotional video from the previous month, the Xperia 5 V is set to showcase a dual camera configuration.

The promo video also confirmed the phone’s entire design. For the first time in a while, the Xperia 5 V is going to look like a different phone from before thanks to the distinct dual camera setup. Check out the screenshots below.

Although the back is different, the front is going to stay the same with conventional bezels that house the front camera, the earpiece, and other sensors. The headphone jack is thankfully staying intact too and we think it’s probably not going away from Sony phones for a while.

Furthermore, we are informed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and could offer as much as 16 GB of RAM, according to a listing on Geekbench. A previous certification issued by China’s 3C agency has affirmed the inclusion of 33W fast charging technology.

There is no word on pricing yet, but we don’t need extensive leaks to guess that it’s going to be an expensive phone.

Via: Gsmarena