Apple to Upgrade iPads to OLED Screens and M3 Chips

Analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has shared new insights on Apple’s upcoming products in his latest Power On newsletter. His new report talks about the upgrades to iPad Pro models that are set to arrive later this year.

These new tablets will reportedly feature OLED panels similar to the iPhones. OLED screens have been used on Apple’s smartphones since the iPhone X in 2017 and it’s not going to be any different with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro with upgraded colors and brightness.

The budget iPad Mini and iPad Air still use LCD panels while the Pros switched over to mini LEDs. Note that only the bigger 12.6-inch iPad Pro uses a mini LED panel while the 11-inch variant sticks with LCD. Moving forward, both Pro tablets will make the switch to OLED screens with smaller bezels.

OLED screens offer better brightness, contrast, and color accuracy compared to LCDs, and also save more battery. Combined with the new battery-efficient M3 chip, the next version of iPad Pros is expected to offer even better battery life. The new Apple M3 chip based on TSMC’s 3nm process will also have a more powerful CPU and GPU.

As for the screen, Apple is ultimately expected to move on to micro LEDs, starting with the Apple Watch and then moving on to iPhones and iPads. However, we don’t know when this transition is going to happen.