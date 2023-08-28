Army Chief Reaffirms All-Out Support to Caretaker Govt for Reviving Country’s Economy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s all-out support to the caretaker government for continuity of policies in a bid to revive the country’s economy and steer Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

According to the PM Secretariat, the 4th Apex Committee Meeting of SIFC was held today to continue the positive impetus under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative.

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the COAS, the entire federal cabinet, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and high-level government officials. The cabinet was given a wholesome review of SIFC initiatives encompassing progress in key areas and benchmarks achieved thus far in a short span of time.

The prime minister appreciated the efficient functioning of SIFC through a collaborative “Whole of Government Approach” for achieving horizontal and vertical synergy. The apex committee appreciated SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction and ongoing engagements with brotherly countries including productive visits of high-level delegations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).

The committee expressed confidence in SIFC initiatives and displayed its resolve and support in maintaining the positive trajectory toward the revival of the country’s economy. The committee also endorsed the projects, approved by the previous government, for attracting investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, IT, and energy.

In the end, the prime minister directed to accelerate the realization of identified projects by capitalizing on the enabling environment already achieved through SIFC.