Carrefour Pakistan Signs Partnership Agreement with foodpanda

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has signed a partnership agreement with the popular online retail platform foodpanda to expand the accessibility of its retail offering to foodpanda customers across the country.

The signing ceremony, held recently at foodpanda’s Lahore office, marks a significant milestone in the modernization of Pakistan’s retail landscape by seamlessly integrating Carrefour’s extensive product range and expanding the product choice for foodpanda’s customers to unprecedented lengths.

This partnership holds immense value by allowing foodpanda’s customers access to a vast array of over 10,000 grocery products offered by Carrefour, along with an efficient delivery network. The dedicated Carrefour shop on the foodpanda mobile app will offer an extensive selection of products, including farm fresh produce, grocery essentials, and much more.

Commenting on this collaboration, Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with foodpanda to create an unparalleled grocery shopping experience for online retail shoppers. Carrefour has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this partnership further demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead in the retail industry.

By joining forces with foodpanda, we are confident that customers will enjoy the convenience of shopping for their daily needs with just a few taps on their mobile devices.”

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan, welcomed Carrefour Pakistan on the foodpanda mobile app platform and expressed his enthusiasm by stating: “We are excited to partner with Carrefour Pakistan and take grocery shopping to the next level on the foodpanda app.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer our users a diverse selection of products, and Carrefour’s reputation for quality and variety makes them an ideal partner. Together, we are confident in delivering an unmatched shopping experience to our customers.”

The launch of the dedicated Carrefour shop on the foodpanda app is a moment of great pride and honor for both Carrefour Pakistan and foodpanda.

This partnership is set to transform the grocery shopping landscape in Pakistan and raise the bar for convenience, quality, and customer satisfaction.