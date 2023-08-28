Champion in Shadows: Authorities’ Role in Arshad Nadeem’s Lack of Recognition

Despite winning another prestigious medal for Pakistan, renowned javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, remains deprived of the recognition he truly deserves.

The talent of the 25-year-old has been noteworthy since 2016, but even after bagging several medals, he is still vying for acknowledgment in his homeland.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan could have significantly aided his deserved recognition, but their indifferent attitude showcases the authorities’ disinterest.

According to reports, Arshad Nadeem lost out on major brand deals due to the incompetence of the Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Last year, former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Quetta Gladiators, wanted to appoint the renowned athlete as their Brand Ambassador, but the deal did not take place.

Arshad Nadeem would have got the recognition if Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) have been reasonable.@TeamQuetta wanted Arshad to be our Brand Ambassador last year, several brands wanted him to be their face.

Ask @agentHAQ who was trying to manage all those deals. https://t.co/99yj4qukUs — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) August 27, 2023

Furthermore, six confirmed contracts from different companies valued at Rs. 17 million were presented to governing bodies along with a comprehensive athlete management plan.

Companies working in sectors like sports, banking, steel, telecom, esports, and even telecom wanted to sponsor Arshad Nadeem at that time.

Yet, there was a complete lack of interest from the Pakistan Olympic Association to finalize any of these deals with any company for Arshad Nadeem.

Moreover, the Mian Channu-born athlete was scheduled to be the main star in the music video of ‘Main Hoon Sitara,’ the first sports anthem of the country.

However, on the day of the shoot, the production team received a call demanding the removal of the ban imposed on his coach; failing this, Arshad would not participate.

Arshad Nadeem was going to be featured as the main star in the music video of Main Hoon Sitara, Pakistan’s 1st Sports Anthem. On the day of the shoot, 2 hours before Arshad’s call time, I got a call asking for the ban imposed on his coach to be removed or else Arshad won’t join! https://t.co/zap68MKxs4 — Ameem Haq (@agentHAQ) August 27, 2023

This incident highlights the challenges that Arshad Nadeem has had to navigate despite being one of the most significant assets of Pakistan in the sports arena. It shows how the lack of support and recognition that even the most accomplished athletes face in the country.