Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Champion in Shadows: Authorities’ Role in Arshad Nadeem’s Lack of Recognition

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 28, 2023 | 5:23 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Despite winning another prestigious medal for Pakistan, renowned javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, remains deprived of the recognition he truly deserves.

The talent of the 25-year-old has been noteworthy since 2016, but even after bagging several medals, he is still vying for acknowledgment in his homeland.

ALSO READ

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan could have significantly aided his deserved recognition, but their indifferent attitude showcases the authorities’ disinterest.

According to reports, Arshad Nadeem lost out on major brand deals due to the incompetence of the Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Last year, former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Quetta Gladiators, wanted to appoint the renowned athlete as their Brand Ambassador, but the deal did not take place.

Furthermore, six confirmed contracts from different companies valued at Rs. 17 million were presented to governing bodies along with a comprehensive athlete management plan.

Companies working in sectors like sports, banking, steel, telecom, esports, and even telecom wanted to sponsor Arshad Nadeem at that time.

Yet, there was a complete lack of interest from the Pakistan Olympic Association to finalize any of these deals with any company for Arshad Nadeem.

Moreover, the Mian Channu-born athlete was scheduled to be the main star in the music video of ‘Main Hoon Sitara,’ the first sports anthem of the country.

However, on the day of the shoot, the production team received a call demanding the removal of the ban imposed on his coach; failing this, Arshad would not participate.

ALSO READ

This incident highlights the challenges that Arshad Nadeem has had to navigate despite being one of the most significant assets of Pakistan in the sports arena. It shows how the lack of support and recognition that even the most accomplished athletes face in the country.

Imad Ali Jan

  • Add the name Khan in his name. The rest will be easy. Also please tell Arshad Nadeem to start saying that he has non Punjabi origins. He should start saying that he is a Seraiki or a Pushtoon. Afterwards people sitting on top will not stop any deals for him.

    Reply
    • Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    close
    >