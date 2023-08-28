Here’s How Pakistani Students Can Transfer to a US University for Free

The United States Educational Foundation (USEF) has announced the 2024 Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program for Pakistani students.
The program aims to promote mutual understanding between the people of the US and Pakistan. It offers full-time undergraduate Pakistani students the chance to study for one semester in the US.
Here is all you need to know about the 2024 Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program.
Eligibility Criteria
The applicants must be:
- Pakistani citizens
- Younger than 25 years
- Currently enrolled in a college or university in Pakistan
- In their 14th or 15th year of formal education
Ineligibility Criteria
The applicants must not be:
- Dual nationals of the US and Pakistan
- Spouses, children, dependents, and parents employees of Fulbright organization, US State Department, or USAID
- In their first or final years of university
Benefits
Successful applicants will get:
- Round-trip airfare
- Tuition and fees
- Housing and meals
- Allowance for books
- Accident and sickness coverage
- Maintenance allowance
How to apply?
Eligible candidates can apply at USEFP’s website.
Deadline
The last to apply is 27 September 2023.
Note
Applications sent other than online mode will not be entertained and will stand rejected.
All required documents must be uploaded with the online application.
Only selected candidates will be required to submit reference letters.
Click here to start the application process.