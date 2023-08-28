Here’s How Pakistani Students Can Transfer to a US University for Free

The United States Educational Foundation (USEF) has announced the 2024 Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program for Pakistani students.

The program aims to promote mutual understanding between the people of the US and Pakistan. It offers full-time undergraduate Pakistani students the chance to study for one semester in the US.

Here is all you need to know about the 2024 Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must be:

Pakistani citizens

Younger than 25 years

Currently enrolled in a college or university in Pakistan

In their 14th or 15th year of formal education

Ineligibility Criteria

The applicants must not be:

Dual nationals of the US and Pakistan

Spouses, children, dependents, and parents employees of Fulbright organization, US State Department, or USAID

In their first or final years of university

Benefits

Successful applicants will get:

Round-trip airfare

Tuition and fees

Housing and meals

Allowance for books

Accident and sickness coverage

Maintenance allowance

How to apply?

Eligible candidates can apply at USEFP’s website.

Deadline

The last to apply is 27 September 2023.

Note

Applications sent other than online mode will not be entertained and will stand rejected.

All required documents must be uploaded with the online application.

Only selected candidates will be required to submit reference letters.

Click here to start the application process.