How to Become a Teacher in Dubai

Teaching is a noble profession, and completing KHDA-approved teaching courses in Dubai is a great way to get started.

These courses provide aspiring teachers with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in the classroom. They also offer the opportunity to network with other educators and learn from experienced professionals.

ALSO READ How to Become a Real Estate Agent in Dubai

Those who have successfully completed their teacher training in Dubai and are eager to shape young minds should be aware of the various steps and prerequisites involved. Dubai, a city with a vibrant and growing economy, has a growing need for qualified and experienced teachers. This blog serves as a roadmap, outlining everything you need to know.

While the curriculum of a teacher training course may vary based on the course and the institution administering it, most courses involve fundamental topics such as educational theories, lesson plans, managing classrooms, and devising assessment strategies.

A teacher training course is the key that unlocks a career in education. It equips individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to become teachers, capable of sharing knowledge across a spectrum of subjects with students of diverse ages and abilities.

Dubai is experiencing a population boom, with thousands of people moving there each year. This has led to an increase in the demand for education. As a result, the number of schools has increased, and there are now more teaching vacancies available.

This is a great opportunity for teachers who are looking for a new challenge and a chance to live and work in a vibrant and exciting city.

This blog discusses the requirements for starting a teaching career in the UAE, with a special emphasis on Dubai. It will also walk you through the process of applying for a teaching position and provide insights into the realities of teaching in Dubai.

Taking KHDA-approved teaching courses in Dubai sets the foundation for a rewarding career in education and opens up a world of opportunities to work in diverse settings. Let’s take a closer look at the teaching landscape in Dubai after completing teaching courses in the city.

Requirements for Becoming a Teacher in Dubai Post-Teacher Training

For those who have done a KHDA-approved teaching course, the prospect of teaching in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, presents a golden opportunity to get international teaching experience.

However, the road to teaching in Dubai is paved with certain requirements that must be met.

A Degree in Hand

It is a non-negotiable requirement for aspiring school teachers to hold at least a bachelor’s degree. While this degree does not necessarily have to be rooted in Education, it should be relevant to the intended teaching domain.

For example, a high school Business teacher should hold a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, Economics, or akin disciplines. Contrarily, for subjects like Mathematics and Biology, most Dubai schools insist that the teacher holds a bachelor’s degree in the specific field.

Master’s Degree

In some private schools in Dubai, a master’s degree or higher in a relevant field may be a ticket to a teaching career. Holding an advanced degree can unlock doors to better opportunities, more lucrative remuneration, enhanced job flexibility, and added benefits for those eyeing a teaching stint in Dubai.

For individuals on the cusp of starting their careers, taking teaching courses in Dubai could be a game-changer.

A Track Record of Teaching Experience

Booking a full-time teaching position at any school or higher learning institution in Dubai necessitates a history of prior teaching experience.

The number of teaching hours needed to secure a teaching license varies from country to country. To rack up this experience, individuals can do internships, part-time work, or other teaching-related activities required to complete their bachelor’s degree (if pursued in the field of Education).

Good Conduct and Police Clearance Certificate

As per KHDA regulations, those aspiring to teach in Dubai must have a good conduct certificate from their last country of employment.

This document is an essential requirement for obtaining a valid teaching license and permit in Dubai.

In addition to a good conduct certificate, some schools may also require local police clearance or other safeguarding checks as part of their hiring process. This is standard practice, as educational institutions in the UAE place a high value on the safety and well-being of their students.

A Valid Teaching License or Certificate

To teach in Dubai, you must first get a teacher license from the UAE Ministry of Education. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will then issue you a teacher permit.

To be considered for a teaching position in any educational institution in Dubai, you must have a valid teaching license. Teachers in Dubai must also hold a teaching certificate or license that specifies the grade or school level they are qualified to teach, such as preschool, high school, etc. The nature of the teaching exams may vary depending on the school level.

Requirements for Teachers in Dubai Private Schools

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) sets standards for teachers in Dubai’s private schools to ensure quality teaching and learning. Teachers must have the necessary qualifications before they can be hired. KHDA supports teachers in meeting these requirements through the Educator Permit System.

Once a private school in Dubai has chosen a teacher for a vacant teaching position, the school must apply for an Initial Appointment for the teacher. The Initial Appointment is required to obtain a UAE work permit for the teacher.

ALSO READ How to Start a Travel Agency in Dubai

To be eligible for an Initial Appointment, a teacher must have a degree in a particular field, depending on whether the teacher is a class teacher or a subject teacher.

A class teacher must have a recognized Bachelor of Education (B.E.) degree or a postgraduate certificate/diploma in education or a Master of Education (M.Ed) degree.

A subject teacher must have a minimum of a recognized bachelor’s degree in the subject they will be teaching.

Upon receiving the Initial Appointment, the teacher at a Dubai private school must register on the Educator Permit System.

To complete the registration, a teacher must meet the following requirements:

Subject Qualification

Teacher Preparation Qualification for Subject Teachers

Additional Qualification Requirements

Language Proficiency

Legal Status

Fitness to Teach

Good Standing

Mandatory Professional Development

Language Proficiency Requirements

To teach English as a subject, a teacher must have an IELTS band score of at least 7 or equivalent.

To use English as the language of instruction, a teacher must have an IELTS band score of at least 6 or equivalent.

To teach a language other than English, a teacher must have evidence of language proficiency as specified by appropriate authorities and curricula.

These requirements are in place to ensure that teachers have the necessary language skills to effectively teach their students.

ALSO READ Denmark Prepares Bill to Criminalize Quran Burnings

Mandatory Professional Development Courses

Teachers in Dubai are required to complete a set of mandatory professional development courses in order to maintain their teaching license. These courses cover a variety of topics, including child protection, dealing with people of determination, diversity, moral education, sustainability, and well-being.

The courses are offered by KHDA-approved training providers and must be taken with these providers. The courses are reviewed periodically and, if needed, updated to align with the current strategies and priorities of Dubai.

Here is a more detailed description of each of the mandatory professional development courses:

Child Protection and Safeguarding: This course covers the legal and ethical responsibilities of teachers in protecting children from abuse and neglect.

This course covers the legal and ethical responsibilities of teachers in protecting children from abuse and neglect. Dealing with People of Determination: This course provides teachers with the knowledge and skills they need to work effectively with students with disabilities.

This course provides teachers with the knowledge and skills they need to work effectively with students with disabilities. Diversity: This course explores the concept of diversity and how it can be embraced in the classroom.

This course explores the concept of diversity and how it can be embraced in the classroom. Moral Education: This course teaches teachers how to promote moral values in their students.

This course teaches teachers how to promote moral values in their students. Sustainability: This course covers the environmental and social impacts of our choices and how we can live more sustainably.

This course covers the environmental and social impacts of our choices and how we can live more sustainably. Wellbeing: This course teaches teachers how to promote the physical, emotional, and social well-being of their students.

These courses are essential for teachers who want to provide the best possible education for their students. They help teachers stay up-to-date on the latest research and best practices in education, and they provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to meet the needs of all students.

ALSO READ Foreigners Can Now Get German Citizenship After Shorter Stay

If you are a teacher in Dubai, we encourage you to benefit from these mandatory professional development courses. They will help you to become a better teacher and make a positive difference in the lives of your students.

Click here for the list of approved providers.

Applying for Teaching Positions in Dubai Post-Teacher Training

Dubai’s growing education sector is constantly looking for qualified teachers, making it a desirable destination for those with a teacher course completion certificate from Dubai. To ensure a smooth application process for a teaching position, here are some essential steps to follow:

Explore Schools and Other Educational Institutes

To apply for a teaching position in Dubai, you should first conduct thorough research on schools and educational institutions.

This includes reading their websites, learning about their academic courses, and understanding the qualifications required for teaching positions. You can also seek insights from reviews by former teachers to get a sense of the work culture and perks.

CV and Cover Letter Refinement

The CV and cover letter are key documents in the application dossier. Ensure the CV includes details about bachelor’s, master’s, or teacher courses in Dubai, teaching experience, and specialized training or certifications.

The cover letter should highlight candidates’ skills and qualifications, underlining their suitability for the school or institution.

Explore Online Job Applications

To apply for a teaching position in Dubai, you can use the online application portals of schools and institutions.

Make sure your application aligns with the required qualifications and experience. Carefully follow the application guidelines and submit all required documents.

ALSO READ Is Pakistan Ready for a Revolution in the Digital Payments Space?

Interview Preparation

Successful applications result in interview invitations.

To prepare for the interview, acquaint yourself with the school’s information and academic offerings.

Rehearse responses to common interview queries involving teaching experience,nphilosophy, and classroom management strategies.

Get Your Documents Ready

To secure a teaching position in Dubai, you need to obtain vital documentation, including: A work visa. Health check. Criminal record check.

Employers typically facilitate the procurement of these documents.

To simplify the application process, you should take a methodical approach, involving research, preparation, and attention to detail.

Perks of Teaching in Dubai

Dubai, a popular destination for teachers looking to teach abroad, has a thriving education sector and multiple opportunities for qualified teachers. After completing KHDA-approved teaching courses, individuals may be qualified to teach in Dubai. Here is a snapshot of the landscape for teachers in Dubai after completing teaching courses:

Salaries and Other Benefits

Teachers in Dubai earn competitive, tax-free salaries. They may also be eligible for housing allowances and medical insurance. Taking teaching courses in Dubai can help you gain the skills and knowledge you need to be a competitive teacher.

Work Ethos

Teaching in Dubai can be different from other places. Classes are smaller, and students come from all over the world. It’s important to be punctual and professional. Taking a teaching course in the UAE can help you prepare for the work environment and build confidence.

Curriculum and Teaching Approach

Dubai schools use British or American curricula, so teachers need to be flexible and adaptable.

ALSO READ Govt Forms Economic Revival Committee Seeking a Plan in Just 2 Weeks

Professional Growth Opportunities

Dubai offers many ways for teachers to improve their skills. Schools and institutions regularly organize training courses and workshops. These initiatives help teachers learn new teaching methods and technologies. Teaching courses in the UAE can give teachers a competitive advantage.

Living Expenses

Dubai is expensive to live in. However, some schools and institutions offer housing allowances and medical insurance, which can help offset the costs.

Cultural Acclimatization

It may take some time to adjust to Dubai’s diverse culture. Schools and organizations often provide support to help teachers acclimate to life and work in Dubai.