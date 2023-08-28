Take a Look at Huawei Mate 60’s Unique Dual Color Design

The Huawei Mate 60 is already in mass production, hinting at an imminent launch. Unlike the usual leaks, we now have picture proof of this claim too, which also shows the phone’s design.

Fresh images have recently emerged, seemingly captured within an assembly facility. These images showcase a range of color choices, substantiating the phone’s novel dual-color design and the presence of a circular camera module.

Within these images, a singular Huawei Mate 60 smartphone is presented in a shade of Purple. The upper segment of the glass exhibits a frosted texture, while the lower part remains transparent. This interplay of surfaces creates the illusion of two distinct shades of the same color, contingent upon the angle at which light interacts with the surface.

Here is what it will look like. You will have to zoom in a bit for a better look.

In the case of the ivory-white choice, the bottom section is entirely gray, whereas this design aspect seems absent in the Black variant. However, it’s difficult to say anything for sure as the images have been taken from a distance.

As for the “hands–on” image below, the phone appears suspiciously pristine, lacking any reflections. It is most likely just a render of what the Huawei Mate 60 is supposed to look like in your hands.

It’s probable that the camera configuration will differ based on whether the phone is a standard model, a Pro edition, or a revamped Porsche Design version.