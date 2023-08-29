False Alarm: Asus is Not Ending Its Zenfone Series

Yesterday, we reported that Asus is about to discontinue its popular Zenfone series based on a rumor shared by Taiwanese media. This report is false, as Asus has been quick to debunk this rumor with an official statement.

The statement from Asus confirms that it has no plans to stop its Zenfone series and that the ROG Phone lineup will not be the only one to exist going forward. The two lineups will exist side by side.

Official Statement

Here is what the statement says:

We would like to address the rumor that ASUS Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the ASUS Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true. We will continue our two main phone business product lines, the ROG Phone and the Zenfone. ASUS has a strong commitment to our smartphone business and customers. Please reference our Q2 earnings call for more information.

The last Zenfone launched in June this year, so we don’t expect to see a new one until 2024 as Asus only launches a single one each year. It is unclear if it will maintain the compact form factor recently adopted by the lineup and its specifications are also unknown since it is too early to talk about detailed leaks.

The same goes for the Asus ROG Phone family, which only comes out once a year, albeit with multiple models. Now the ROG Phone 8 is expected to come out during summer 2024.