Infinix Zero 30 5G Launched With One of the Best Budget Selfie Cameras

Infinix has launched its latest premium phone in Italy that stands out for its high-resolution selfie camera that sits in a tiny punch-hole cutout and is also capable of up to 4K video recording.

Design and Display

Centered around a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, the phone boasts 1080p resolution, accompanied by an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and a responsive 360Hz sampling rate.

The display’s gently curved edges not only contribute to enhanced ergonomics but also lend a touch of elegance, elevating the device’s premium aesthetics despite its budget pricing.

Internals and Software

Driving the Infinix Zero 30 5G is the high-end Dimensity 8020 chipset from MediaTek. This platform features an octa-core CPU, with one cluster of four cores operating at 2.6 GHz. Beneath the surface, the phone accommodates a choice of 8 GB or 12 GB RAM, accompanied by 256 GB of non-expandable storage.

For software, it brings Android 13 with XOS 13 OS on top.

Cameras

The rear section is home to a trio of cameras. Serving as the primary lens is the impressive 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor, with dimensions of 1/1.67 inches, crafted by Samsung. It combines a 6-element f/1.65 lens, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). Accompanying this is a 13MP camera tailored for ultrawide photography, while a 2MP sensor occupies a supplementary role. The circular flash, aptly named Aura Light, comprises four LEDs.

The front-facing camera employs another Samsung sensor, the ISOCELL JN1, which seamlessly integrates Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) capabilities. It is a 50MP camera, which is impressive for selfie shooters.

Battery and Pricing

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is equipped with a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, complemented by rapid 68W charging facilitated through the USB-C port.

The phone comes in three color options including Golden Hour, a blend transitioning from Gold to Pink Rose, Rome Green, featuring a vegan leather back paired with golden accents on the frame and camera island, and Fantasy Purple.

The approximate price for the Infinix Zero 30 5G is anticipated to be around $339, though it’s important to note that this figure may vary based on the specific market. The availability of the device will be confirmed for each region at a later time.

Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications