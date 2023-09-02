Infinix Zero 30 5G Launched With One of the Best Budget Selfie Cameras

Infinix has launched its latest premium phone in Italy that stands out for its high-resolution selfie camera that sits in a tiny punch-hole cutout and is also capable of up to 4K video recording.
Design and Display
Centered around a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, the phone boasts 1080p resolution, accompanied by an impressive 144Hz refresh rate and a responsive 360Hz sampling rate.
The display’s gently curved edges not only contribute to enhanced ergonomics but also lend a touch of elegance, elevating the device’s premium aesthetics despite its budget pricing.
Internals and Software
Driving the Infinix Zero 30 5G is the high-end Dimensity 8020 chipset from MediaTek. This platform features an octa-core CPU, with one cluster of four cores operating at 2.6 GHz. Beneath the surface, the phone accommodates a choice of 8 GB or 12 GB RAM, accompanied by 256 GB of non-expandable storage.
For software, it brings Android 13 with XOS 13 OS on top.
Cameras
The rear section is home to a trio of cameras. Serving as the primary lens is the impressive 108MP ISOCELL HM6 sensor, with dimensions of 1/1.67 inches, crafted by Samsung. It combines a 6-element f/1.65 lens, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). Accompanying this is a 13MP camera tailored for ultrawide photography, while a 2MP sensor occupies a supplementary role. The circular flash, aptly named Aura Light, comprises four LEDs.
The front-facing camera employs another Samsung sensor, the ISOCELL JN1, which seamlessly integrates Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) capabilities. It is a 50MP camera, which is impressive for selfie shooters.
Battery and Pricing
The Infinix Zero 30 5G is equipped with a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, complemented by rapid 68W charging facilitated through the USB-C port.
The phone comes in three color options including Golden Hour, a blend transitioning from Gold to Pink Rose, Rome Green, featuring a vegan leather back paired with golden accents on the frame and camera island, and Fantasy Purple.
The approximate price for the Infinix Zero 30 5G is anticipated to be around $339, though it’s important to note that this figure may vary based on the specific market. The availability of the device will be confirmed for each region at a later time.
Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
- OS: Android 13, XOS 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.78″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 144Hz, 1B colors, HDR10
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4
- Front: 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide)，1/2.76″, PDAF
- Colors: Rome Green, Golden Hour, Fantasy Purple
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 68W fast charging
- Price: $339