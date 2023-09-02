Lenovo Legion Go Launched as the Most Powerful Handheld Gaming PC

Lenovo is stepping into the realm of handheld Windows gaming with its formidable contender, the Legion Go. If you can’t tell, it is meant to go after the likes of Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and others.

Drawing inspiration from the Nintendo Switch, Lenovo has equipped the Legion Go with detachable controllers aptly named Legion TrueStrike, accompanied by a convenient kickstand. These controllers feature Hall effect joysticks, an array of buttons that include a touchpad, a generous assortment of 10 re-mappable shoulder triggers, and a scroll wheel.

Taking innovation a step further, Lenovo has introduced a controller base module that securely attaches to the right controller using magnets. This inventive addition allows users to position the controller as a makeshift mouse, enabling versatile usage. The right controller is equipped with an optical sensor on its underside, emulating the functionality of a genuine mouse.

This console boasts an expansive 8.8-inch LCD, showcasing a 2K resolution of 1,600 x 2,560 pixels coupled with a blazing 144Hz refresh rate, putting it ahead of both its main rivals.

The touchscreen panel, offering an aspect ratio of 16:10, has a brightness of up to 500 nits. This display exhibits flexibility by supporting diverse resolutions ranging from 1600p down to 800p, and it even grants the option to adjust the refresh rate to 60Hz for optimized power efficiency.

Lenovo’s choice of processors falls upon AMD’s Ryzen Z1 series chipsets, with configurations reaching up to the impressive Z1 Extreme. Handling graphics demands, the Legion Go integrates the prowess of RDNA 3 graphics. When it comes to storage, users have the option to configure their device with a capacious 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD (in the compact M.2 2242 size), complemented by a microSD card slot that can accommodate additional storage of up to 2TB. Across all models, a uniform 16GB LPDDR5x RAM operates at a swift 7,500 MHz frequency.

For effective heat management, a dedicated thermal cooling system is in place, comprising a liquid polymer blade fan. This fan operates at a maximum of 25dB while efficiently handling a graphics power of 25W under Custom Mode.

On the connectivity front, there are two USB Type-C ports that support USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0. Additionally, a microSD slot and a 3.5mm audio jack are provided. The Legion Go also embraces the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless wireless interactions.

On the software front, the device is powered by Windows 11 Home, accompanied by a distinct overlay known as Legion Space. This platform serves as the hub for all your games and launchers. Lenovo sweetens the deal by including a complimentary three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with each Legion Go handheld.

The Legion Go is equipped with a two-cell 49.2Wh battery, offering support for fast charging, which promises to take the battery from 0 to 70% capacity within just 30 minutes. Furthermore, while gaming with the device connected to power, a power bypass mode is available to conserve battery life. Lenovo provides a 65W PD charger as part of the package.

Lenovo Legion Go will start at $699 and will be available in November.