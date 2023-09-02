Punjab Govt Imposes Monthly House Tax in 16 Tehsils

The government of Punjab has introduced a monthly house tax of Rs. 695 per household across 16 tehsils. This tax is earmarked for water supply, sanitation, and waste management, addressing critical needs in the region.

Residents in Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Jhang, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Multan will be subject to this tax, affecting approximately 2000 villages in Punjab.

The responsibility for water supply and waste management has been delegated to a municipal company by the caretaker government. This partnership aims to ensure efficient and reliable services to the citizens, making the tax collection pivotal to the success of these initiatives.

The populace has expressed concerns about the financial burden it may impose on already struggling households. The government, however, asserts that these funds will be transparently allocated to enhance the quality of life for residents in these tehsils.