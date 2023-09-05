Tecno’s Galaxy Z Flip Rival Has a Unique Screen Inside Its Camera

Tecno has unveiled its inaugural horizontal foldable smartphone named the Phantom V Fold, and it’s gearing up to introduce the Phantom V Flip, its first-ever clamshell foldable

According to an anonymous tip shared with Gsmarena, it has come to light that an accessory manufacturer is already offering accessories for the upcoming phone, inadvertently revealing its design.

This forthcoming Tecno smartphone is set to feature a circular cover display, encircled by two cameras and an LED flash. The unique arrangement of the cameras piques curiosity about what the O-shaped island’s sides hold.

While the design presents an unconventional aesthetic, it’s admirable to see companies striving to differentiate their devices amidst a sea of offerings.

The visuals further uncover a level power button that will also serve as a fingerprint scanner, eliminating the need for the sensor to be situated beneath the foldable panel. A solitary selfie camera is positioned within a punch hole, while the lower section will incorporate the USB-C port.

It’s important to note that all these images are simulated representations derived from schematics. Consequently, while the dimensions and placements of functional components are accurate, the final appearance may diverge from these depictions.

But so far, the design seems to match other leaks we have seen in the past, so these images are most likely accurate. Take a look at the image below.

A more comprehensive understanding will emerge once Tecno divulges additional information about the Phantom V Flip, an announcement expected to occur soon.