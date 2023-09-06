Rawalpindi Announces Holiday for All Schools, Colleges and Universities

In an official announcement, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Rawalpindi has declared that all educational institutions within the municipal limits of Tehsil Rawalpindi, excluding the Cantonment areas, will be closed tomorrow, on 7 September 2023 (Thursday). This decision comes in light of the upcoming Chehlum Procession.

The notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, cites the need to maintain security and order during the religious procession as the reason for the temporary closure. This closure encompasses both government and private universities, colleges, and schools.

ALSO READ Waziristan is Getting a University Sub-Campus Soon

Furthermore, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner has requested the Director of Information to ensure widespread dissemination of this information through electronic and print media. The Private Schools Association in Rawalpindi has been similarly notified.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of students and faculty during the Chehlum Procession, and normal educational activities are expected to resume on the following day, 8 September 2023.