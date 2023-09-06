Waziristan is Getting a University Sub-Campus Soon

Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan is contemplating the establishment of a sub-campus in Makeen, South Waziristan. A delegation from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), including Deputy Director Tajamal Khan and Project Director Dr. Khalid Dawar, recently embarked on a pivotal visit to Makeen city alongside a team from Gomal University.

The university’s delegation consisted of Prof. Saleem Jilani, Dr. Asif Nawaz, Dr. Samiullah Khan, and Raja Alamzeb, while local elders Ali Sher Mehsud, Khalil Mehsud Khaki, and Noor Rehman extended a warm welcome.

The visit symbolized a commitment to advancing education in underprivileged regions, a top priority for HEC. The decision regarding the sub-campus establishment hinges on resolving legal intricacies, to be determined by the HEC chairman.

Prof. Saleem Jilani, Dr. Asif Nawaz, and Dr. Samiullah Khan emphasized the transformative power of education in fostering regional development, noting that the establishment of a Makeen sub-campus was the cherished dream of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shakibullah. They highlighted the community’s eagerness for education and how this initiative could illuminate the path of knowledge.

Local figures, including politician Maulana Aisamud Din and school principal Noor Aslam, underscored the right to education as advocated by Islam. They expressed optimism that a Gomal University campus in the area would pave the way for a brighter future, replacing guns with pens in the hands of youth.

The university faculty members expressed hope that the HEC team would provide a favorable assessment to facilitate the sub-campus’s establishment, emphasizing the need for suitable land and a secure environment.